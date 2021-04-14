Nushrratt Bharuccha Does Happy Dance Watching IPL 2021 Post Fav Team's Win; Video Inside

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha recently got out of self-isolation this week. She has been giving her fans a peek into her daily life at some during quarantine. The actor seems to be an ardent fan of cricket as well and is following IPL 2021 matches this year. On April 13, the defending champions Mumbai Indians were seen playing against Kolkata Knight Riders. Nushhrratt took to her Instagram stories to ask her fans who do you think will win and later posted a victory dance as her favourite team won the match.

Nushrratt Bharuccha does happy dance watching IPL 2021

Nushrratt recorded a video of her watching the MI vs KKR match yesterday and asked her fans "Who will win? KKR v MI." Once the match was over, she yet again took to her Instagram stories to share her excitement after her favourite team Mumbai Indians won the game. Nushrratt is spotted happily dancing post the match with a big smile on her face. Check out the two videos below.

Is Nushrratt Bharuccha COVID positive?

Nushrratt Bharuccha along with Jacqueline Fernandes decided to go in isolation for a week as a safety measure after their Ram Sethu co-star Akshay Kumar was diagnosed with the virus and was admitted to a hospital last week. While Nushrratt has not yet shared her COVID-19 test report, the actor has been taking all the necessary precautions that her doctor has advised her to do until their shoot resumes. The actor had also posted a video of her taking steam and shared that she is following all the necessary protocols in order to stay safe.

A look into Nushrratt Bharuccha 's Instagram

Nushrratt is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans which is set to stream on Netflix from Friday, April 16. The actor recently took to her Instagram to unveil the trailer of her movie in which she will be playing the role of a house help named Meenal. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayoze Irani, the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, and Abhishek Banerjee.

Prior to that Nushrratt shared a picture from the sets of the movie she was shooting for Ram Sethu which is directed by Abhishek Sharma. In the picture, Nushrratt was spotted wearing a printed saree and posing with two massive steel lunch boxes.

