Nushrratt Bharuccha Expresses Gratitude As 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Clocks In 10 Years

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s much-acclaimed film Pyaar ka Punchnama clocks in 10 years since its release. The film went on to garner massive popularity for its storyline. As the movie completed a milestone in the Hindi film industry, Nushrratt Bharuccha went on to express her gratitude for the film and also for her character. The actor essayed the role of a mean, foxy girlfriend Neha in the film, and her performance was lauded.

Nushrratt Bharuccha expresses her gratitude for the film

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Nushrratt revealed that when they were filming Pyaar Ka Punchnama, none of them had any idea what wonders this film would do for them, or how this film would eventually turn into a powerhouse franchise. When asked about her role, she explained that playing the controlling and manipulative girlfriend like Neha was so unlike her in real life that it made it even more difficult for her to understand and essay her correctly.

Nushrratt further adds that many people advised her not to do the film and to wait for a better opportunity because it had no known faces, a first-time director, a first-time producer, and the entire team was new. PKP, on the other hand, opened up a world of opportunities for her, and 'Neha' literally put her on the map of the industry, creating a distinct identity for the audience to remember her by. She also believes in destiny and that the universe has a greater plan for each of us. As a result, she can truly say that the film chose her rather than her choosing the film. It was always going to be this way.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama cast, storyline and more

The comedy-drama film Pyaar Ka Punchnama released on May 20, 2021. The film also starred Kartik Aaryan, Raayo S. Bakhirta and Divyendu Sharma in lead roles. The plot revolves around Nishant, who begins dating Charu while his roommates Rajat and Vikrant already have girlfriends in the form of Neha and Rhea. When the guys believe their girlfriends are dominating them, trouble begins. The movie was written and helmed by Luv Ranjan. Watch the trailer below.

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.