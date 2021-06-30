Nushrratt Bharuccha Gets Injured, Shares Glimpse With Fans; See Pics

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha recently shared that she got a back injury while working out at her gym. On June 29, the actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of her back injury and said, "injured again". As seen in Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram Stories, the actor had several pink and blue bandaids stuck on her lower neck. She also thanked her physical therapist, Akshay Wagh for rescuing her. Nushrratt Bharuccha said, "Proformance Physical Therapy and Akshay Wagh to the rescue". Take a peek into Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram handle.

Nushrratt Bharuccha injures her back

Nushrratt Bharuccha's physical therapy centre, Proformance Physical Therapy, reposted the actor's Instagram story and said, "we have your back, literally!". Proformance Physical Therapy's official Instagram page further added, "Better soon!". Continuing the chain, Bharuccha reposted the center's response. She hilariously wrote, "and a sense of humour too I must say".

A peek into Nushrratt Bharuccha's latest

On June 5, Nushrratt Bharuccha celebrated World Environment Day. Observing the significant event, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared pics of the sunset. As seen in Nushrratt Bharuccha's photos, the actor posed with the sunset, in an open space, overlooking greenery. Here, she stunned in a casual white tee, paired with black track pants. Sharing the sunset pics, Nushrratt Bharuccha said, "Happiest when I'm close to nature... aren't we all?". She further urged, "Let's safeguard & preserve our environment. A small action in the right direction will go a long way". "Think of how you would like to be a part of this positive change and act on it. #WorldEnvironmentDay". Bharuccha concluded.

On the work front for Nushrratt, the actor has bagged three films in her kitty. She will be next seen in a romantic film directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, Hurdang. The film features Sunny Kaushal, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. Nushrrat Bharuccha will also star in the horror film, Chhorii. Helmed by Vishal Furia, the film will also star Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal. Nushrratt Bharuccha boats the cast ensemble of Ram Setu, starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez among many others.

IMAGE: NUSHRRATT BHARUCHHA'S INSTAGRAM

