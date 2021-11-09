Nushrratt Bharuccha Gives A Taste Of Horror With 'Chhorii' Teaser, Announces Release Date

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is all set to foray into the world of horror with her next film Chhorii, recently dropped the teaser on Instagram. The actor, who will be seen playing a pregnant woman in the film, falls prey to scary ‘illusions’ and ‘hallucinations’ in the short teaser which is sure to send chills down the spine of the fans.

The video begins with Nusshratt trying to convince her husband to settle down in a place where no one stays. The two land into her husband’s old ancestral house in the middle of a dense farm. The teaser traces the journey of Sakshi (Played by Nushrratt Bharuccha) from the city to a secluded village, where she experiences all things paranormal. The teaser gives a glimpse of spine-chilling horror and sets the tone for what’s yet to unfold! What’s the mystery behind all the drama she witnesses in the village is what makes Chhorii an extremely interesting watch.

Chhorii teaser out now

Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, and Shikhaa Sharma, Chhorrii is a remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi and features Nushrratt. With one already getting a taste of the horror in store, Chhorii promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that viewers surely would not want to miss out on. Bharuccha in the lead role, alongside Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj. Before the release of the teaser, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star treated fans with a new spooky poster and announced the release date. Amazon Prime Video shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, "Chhorii - Official Teaser. you don’t want to watch this one alone #ChhoriiOnPrime, this Nov 26."

The film is slated to release digitally on Amazon Prime Video on November 26. The poster showed pregnant Nushrratt standing on the edge of a pond in the dense farm as she looks scared. An old transistor is also seen kept beside her. Meanwhile, the story of the original Marathi film that was released in 2017, revolves around a pregnant woman, who moves into a new house with her husband. The house, however, turns out to be haunted. Lapachhapi was a blend of horror, as well as social drama. The film’s script is written by Vishal Kapoor, who is also writing the script of Chhorii.

IMAGE: Instagram/NushrrattBharuccha: