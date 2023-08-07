Nushrratt Bharuccha Hits Out At Grading System In Bollywood, Says 'don't Know How One...'

Nushrat Bharuccha is gearing up for the release of Akelli , slated to open in theatres later this month. It tells the story of a young woman who goes to Iraq in search of a better life, but gets trapped in combat zone when the country is hit by war.While promoting the film, the Chhorii star opened up about her biggest complaint against Bollywood filmmakers. She also spoke about changing trends in the industry.

3 things you should know:

Nushrat Bharuccha was last seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Selfiee.

Akelli also stars Fauda actors Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous.

Akelli is set to release on August 18, clashing with Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Ghoomer.

Want to remove ‘grading system’ from Bollywood: Nushrratt

Talking to News Nation, Nushrat Bharuccha spoke about the one thing she wanted to change about Bollywood. Bharuccha said, if given a chance, she would like to remove the “grading system” that is prevalent in Bollywood. She said industry folks often ‘label actors and artists as A-grade, B-grade and so on.’ Bharuccha added, “I don’t know how one can label others into grades and lists, or what qualifications are required to do that.”

Bharuccha further stated that the days of star power being enough to drive a film are over .The Chhorii actress added that casting is now done on the basis of the story and the requirements of the character.

“Now you cast for content and character. I wonder when people will open their eyes and see that the world and the industry has changed,” added the actress

Akelli also features Fauda actors in key roles

Coming back to Akelli, it is directed by Pranay Meshram who is making his directorial debut with this film. Besides Nushrat Bharuccha, the film features Israeli actors Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous. They are popular for their work in the action-thriller series Fauda. Akelli is scheduled to release on August 18. It will clash with R.Balki’s sports drama Ghoomer ,which stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyyami Kher.