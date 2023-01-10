Nushrratt Bharuccha Injured On Sets Of 'Chhorii 2', Gets Stitches

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is currently busy shooting for 'Chhorii 2', got injured on the film's set and had to get stitches. While shooting an action sequence for the Vishal Furia directorial, the actor got a cut on her face after which she was taken to a doctor's clinic.

Nushrratt's friend and actor Ishita Raj, on her Instagram Stories, shared a video of Nushrratt from the clinic. In the video, Nushrratt could be seen lying before the doctor and getting her cut stitched.

Sharing the video, Ishita wrote, "And where do I meet you stitched hysterically! Ps - the lil xtra drama was insta formality."

Check out a screenshot of Ishita's video here:

This is not the first time that Nushrratt was injured on the sets of the horror film 'Chhorii 2.' The actor suffered cuts while shooting for the movie in December 2022 as well.

Sharing her cuts from the last year, the actor posted a few snaps on her Instagram handle and wrote, "And the cuts and bruises have begun." The actor had suffered from cuts and bruises on her hand.

'Chhorii 2' is a sequel to the 2021 film 'Chhorii.' The film, which too was directed by filmmaker Vishal Furia, had a direct-to-OTT release. Nushrratt's film received a positive response from the audience.

Owing to Chhorii's success, the makers of the film announced a sequel to the film in December 2021. Nushrratt and her director often share updates from the sets of 'Chhorii 2' on their respective social media handles.

Other than 'Chhorii 2', Nushrratt will once again team up with her 'Ram Setu' co-star Akshay Kumar for his film 'Selfie.' The film will also star Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty in important roles.

Nushrratt will also be a part of filmmaker Pranay Meshram's thriller drama 'Akelli.'