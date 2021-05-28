Nushrratt Bharuccha Is All Hearts For Classic Film 'Notebook', Calls It 'Forever & Always'

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha spent her Thursday night watching one of her favourite movies of all time. The Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety star took to her Instagram stories to showcase the kind of effect that the iconic romantic movie, The Notebook has on her. Nushrratt Bharuccha posted her favourite scene from the film and coupled it with a sweet caption as well.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s favourite scene from The Notebook

In the clip, fans can see the part when Ryan Gosling aka Noah Calhoun and Rachel McAdams aka Allison Hamilton confront each other about their feelings after the long separation of 7 years. Allison tells Noah that everything has changed since their summer romance and that she waited for a long time before deciding to move on. But Noah doesn’t budge a bit, he tells Allie it isn’t over for him. Along with it, Noah also unveils that he wrote her 365 letters, one each day for over a year after she left.

Going by her post, it appears that this scene makes Nushrratt emotional all the time. While sharing the scene she said, “This film! This scene! Him! Her! Forever and Always” before adding a couple of red heart emoticons. Check out the story shared by the actor below:

This comes just weeks after Nushrratt found herself at a loss of words amidst the second wave of COVID-19 lockdown. She said, “Every passing day I hear of someone known succumbing to COVID-19. Families broken.. lives destroyed.. So deeply saddened with everything around us. I find myself at loss of words.. I just feel this heaviness running right down to the pit of my gut. We say stay home, stay safe. But my home is not just these 4 walls, my home is the country and the people of my country aren’t safe. I don’t think any of us can fathom the depth of the repercussions which are yet to follow. I truly do not know what world we will be in, in the future.. if this is the one we are in right now”.

(Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram)

