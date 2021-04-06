Nushrratt Bharuccha Isolates Herself At Home As COVID-19 Cases Increase In India

Bollywood actor Nushrrat Bharuccha, who was recently shooting for her film Ram Setu, has decided to stay isolated and take care of her health amid the rising COVID-19 cases in India. She also shared what precautions she has been taking for the same. Take a look at her story:

Nushrratt Bharuccha has isolated herself

Actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt have tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting for their films. Nushrratt Bharuccha who was shooting for Ram Setu in Ayodhya chose to take safety measures. She isolated herself and has taken a break from the shoot. Nushrratt Bharuccha's COVID-19 test hasn't been revealed yet. However, she is taking all the precautionary measures, as advised to her by the doctors, to keep the best health for when the shoot resumes.

As COVID-19 cases are increasing, she decided to create awareness amongst her followers. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share a boomerang while taking steam. She held a steam inhaler in her hand and wrote, "Isolation, Steam Inhalation, Precautions, Stay Safe" on the boomerang. The actor was resting in her pyjamas and flaunted her no-makeup look while inhaling steam. Take a look at Nushratt Bharuccha's Instagram story here.

A sneak peek into Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram

Nushrrat Bharuccha shared that the trailer of her Netflix original Ajeeb Dasstaans has been unveiled. The film is an anthology that features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul and Abhishek Banerjee along with Nushrrat. She also shared a picture from the sets of her film Ram Setu. She posed with two massive lunch boxes. She wore a red printed saree with a white blouse. Take a look at Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram photos and videos here.

Nushrratt on the work front

Nushrratt's Ram Setu that features Jacqueline Fernandez alongside her will release in 2022. The actor was last seen in Chhalaang starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead along with her. She was seen portraying the role of a school teacher named Neelima Mehra. She will also be seen in Hurdang, Chhorii and Ajeeeb Daastaans which will release on Netflix.

Promo Image source: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram