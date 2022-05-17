Nushrratt Bharuccha Joins Bellamkonda Sreenivas' Film; Makers Drop New Poster

Nushrratt Bharuccha has been roped in to play the female lead in Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas's Bollywood debut film. Director VV Vinayak, the film comes as the remake of Prabhas’ superhit action movie Chatrapathi, which was released in 2005. On Nushrratt's birthday, the project makers dropped a special poster to wish the 'charismatic beauty'. The poster showcases Nushrratt looking surreal in white traditional attire as she poses for the camera. The actor reportedly shot for the project for a couple of days, but the makers kept the news of her association well under wraps.

Nushrratt Bharuccha roped in for Bellamkonda Sreenivas' film

Taking to their Twitter handle on Tuesday, May 17, makers shared the stunning poster and wrote, "To the glittery diva , who sets up the perfect tone with her presence Team #BSS9 wishes the charismatic beauty @Nushrratt a very happy birthday #HappyBirthdayNushrrattBharuccha." Take a look.

Nushrratt was extremely excited about the opportunity as she hadn't starred in any 'commercial pot-boiler' yet and gave a nod right away. According to Pinkvilla, the film will be mounted on a grand scale, with Bellamkonda Sreenivas undergoing a massive makeover to take on the action-packed role and step into Prabhas' shoes. Chatrapathi's Hindi remake is being bankrolled by Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios. SS Rjamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad, who penned the script for the original project, has written the story for the remake as well.

Prabhas' Chatrapathi also starred Shriya Saran, Shafi, Bhanupriya, and Pradeep Rawat in pivotal roles. The film went on to bag two Nandi Awards. Before its Hindi adaptation, Chatrapathi was earlier remade in Bengali as Refugee(2006) as well as in Kannada with the same name.

More on Nushrratt Bharuccha's work front

Nushrratt will now be seen in debutant Jai Bantu Singh's Janhit Mein Jaari, wherein she will, essay the role of a woman who sells condoms. The film is gearing for a theatrical release on June 10, 2022. It also stars Vijay Raaz, and Tinnu Anand among others in important roles. She also has Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez co-starrer Ram Setu, which is up for a theatrical release on Diwali 2022.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @VAMSIKAKA)