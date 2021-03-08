Nushrratt Bharuccha Joins Director Abhishek Sharma's 'Ram Setu'; Says, 'It's An Honour'

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, on Saturday, took to her social media handle and gave a peek into the reading session of her upcoming project, which will mark her first collaboration with Akshay Kumar. Re-sharing a picture-post of Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt confirmed that she has joined the star cast of director Abhishek Sharma's next directorial venture, Ram Setu. The photo featured Nushrratt with Akshay, Jacqueline, Abhishek and the producers. Instagramming the re-shared post, Nushrratt wrote a brief caption, which read, "It's an honor to be a part of #RamSetu and work with such a talented team. Let's do this !!", along with a hundred-points emoji.

Nushrratt joins the team of Ram Setu

Within a day, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor's post managed to grab the attention of her Insta fam as it bagged more than 100k double-taps; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory notes while others wished luck to her. On the other hand, actor Himanshu Malhotra wrote, "superb", along with heart-eyes emojis. "Can't wait" and "excited"; comments like these were a common sight.

On the other hand, the caption of Khiladi Kumar gave an important update about the film as it read, "The team that preps together excels together! An extremely productive script reading session with the team of #RamSetu this evening. Can’t wait to begin filming this one". Meanwhile, in the comments box of Akshay Kumar, Fernandez exclaimed, "Totally agree with you, Sir! Can't wait for this one!".

Ram Setu plot & other details

So far, the entry of Akshay, Jacqueline and Nushrratt in the Ram Setu cast has been confirmed. The details of the rest of the cast are still under the wraps. In November 2020, Kumar had announced the project along with an intriguing poster. "This Deepawali, let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come. / Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt - Ram Setu !", read the caption.

