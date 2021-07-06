Nushrratt Bharuccha Kickstarts Shoot For Movie 'Janhit Mein Jaari'; Shares BTS Pictures

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has started shooting for her upcoming movie Janhit Mein Jaari as she took to her Instagram account to share stories from the shoot. The actress, who will be seen donning the look of a condom sales executive in the movie directed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilya, shared stories from her vanity where she looks excited. Posing with her hairstylist, she captioned the pictures "Back To Shoot!!! Yay!!!" and "Morning!!!" respectively.

Have a look at the pictures-

Nushrratt Bharuccha who is set to star with Pavail Gulati in this movie will also be seen in Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez, Hurdang with Sunny Kaushal and Chhorii.

Raaj Shaandilya in an earlier interview with BT opened up about Nushrratt's character and stated that she will play a well-educated and progressive woman who hails from a small town. She lands a job as a sales and promotions executive at a condom manufacturing company where she juggles between selling condoms at medical stores and running promotions in different localities. She further added how the movie would throw light on the repercussions she faces in her personal life due to her profession, being a rarity for a woman.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's rise to fame and glory

The 34-year-old actress who started her career in 2006 with Jai Santoshi Maa rose to fame with the commercial success of Pyaar Ka Punchnama opposite Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aryan. Her career further heightened by the success of her movies Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl and Chhalaang.

Over the years she has received several accolades and recognition for her work. She received Dada Saheb Phalke Film Foundation Award twice for her performances in comic and negative roles among others.

In a career spanning less than a decade, the actress has played diverse roles that the audiences have loved. Here is a list of the actor's highest-rated movies that you must watch-

LSD: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha (2010)

Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011)

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018)

Dream Girl (2019)

