Nushrratt Bharuccha Lets 'the Light Shine' On Her To 'show Who She Really Is'; See Pics

On March 4, 2021, Nushrratt Bharuccha took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures featuring herself. In the pictures, one can see her posing in front of a restaurant, enjoying the sunshine. She donned an all-grey outfit and flashed a faded smile while posing for the camera. In the caption, she asked her fans to enjoy the sunshine, so that it can show "who they really are".

Nushrratt Bharuccha enjoy the sunshine outside a restaurant

Several pictures were selfies focusing on her face and hair. A few others were fully captured. Nushrratt sported a grey coloured jumpsuit, which she paired with beige coloured sneakers. She went for subtle makeup and wore matte maroon lipstick to glam up her look. She accessorised herself with a piece of minimal silver necklace and a few silver rings. Her naturally wavy hair is kept open. As for the caption, Nushrratt penned, “Let the light hit you, shine on you… burn you… to show who you really are”.

As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, many of her fans rushed to drop lovely comments. Television actor, Himanshu Malhotra commented, “Stunning bro” with several heart-eyed face emojis. A fan commented, “Prettiest smile”. Another one wrote, “No one like u” with red hearts and heart-eyed face emojis. A netizen commented, “Awesome”. Another one wrote, “Fabulous pic”.

Nushrratt is an active Instagram user as she frequently treats her fans and followers with snippets from her personal as well as professional life. Recently, she also shared a still from her upcoming anthology film, Ajeeb Daastaans. In the picture, she sported a printed orange saree with a red blouse. Her makeup is kept natural and her hair is tied in a low bun with few strands hanging on the front side. She can be seen sharing a screen with Abhishek Banerjee. Nushrratt captioned the picture as, “Really happy to be a part of this amazing anthology ‘#AjeebDaastaans’, that we can’t wait to share with you! Coming soon on @netflix_in! ‘#AbMenuMeinSabNew’”.

Many of her fans dropped red hearts on the post and expressed their excitement for the upcoming anthology on Netflix. Himanshu Malhotra, too, wrote, “Sooooo niceeeee” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. Tahira Kashyap dropped a praising hands emoji and a red heart.

A glimpse of Nushrratt Bharuccha's photos

Image Source: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram

