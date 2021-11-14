Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently gearing up to venture into the role of horror with her upcoming release, Chhorii. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, the actor shed light on how she chooses the films she wishes to be a part of. The upcoming film will get a digital release via Amazon Prime Video on November 26.

Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up about her process of choosing a film

During the course of the interview, Nushrratt Bharuccha mentioned that she believes in reading any script that comes her way by putting herself in the audience's shoes. She mentioned that she decides she wants to be part of a film she is 'reeled' into the story and is eager to know what will happen next. She nodded towards the addictive nature of series; that this is usually possible in web series when one cannot help but watch the next episode. She said,

"My process is simple. I listen to a narration or read a script, as an audience member. If the characters, the story, the world keeps me intrigued and reeled in, if I can't keep the script down and need to know what's happening next, then I want to do that. We see a lot of that in a web show. When you do a web series, there's always that episode when you just have to watch the next one."

Speaking about the kind of writing style she like she mentioned that there are creators in the industry who write gripping scripts and translate the thrill of web series into films. She mentioned that if the film interests her and she believes it is catchy, she is happy to hop on board and be a part of it. She said,

"There is writing like that and we have creators that wrote that way. So, it's just a matter of that translating into a two-hour film, where you want to read more and you want to know more. I don't necessarily mean the pace of the film, but I mean the story. Whether it makes you cry, laugh, whether it's thrilling you or scaring you, if the story is interesting to me, I want to do it.

The actor also shed light on why she chose to act in Chhorii, which is a horror movie. Nushrratt mentioned that it was not a conscious decision to do a horror film and that she is not biassed towards any genre. She said, "It really came down to the script, story and concept, and of course whose doing to film. She credited Vishal Furia, the director of the film and mentioned that she knew 'the film was in the right hands in terms of creative sensibilities."

