Nushrratt Bharuccha Or Radhika Madan; Who Styled The Orange Pant Suit Better?

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Radhika Madan have successfully impressed the fashion police with chic clothing choices and also won the fans' hearts for their influential styling statements. In the past, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Radhika Madan posed wearing similar orange pantsuit outfits. Take a look at their pictures and check out whose orange pantsuit ensemble you would prefer in your closet, Nushrratt Bharuccha's or Radhika Madan's.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Pant Suit

In this Instagram post, Nushrratt Bharuccha can be seen posing in an orange suit piece with experimental design prints. The outfit was designed by Karn Malhotra. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor's suit jacket was sported with a thick black belt. Nushrratt's coat was also designed with black stripes at the lower ends.

For makeup, Nushrratt Bharucha was styled in a heavy makeup look. She went on for smokey eye makeup with thick liner design. She also opted for a nude lipstick. She left her hair open with a wet hairstyle look. This look of Nushrratt Bharuccha was styled by Nidhi Jeswani. Take a look at Nushrat Bharucha's photos.

Radhika Madan's Orange Suit

Here, in this photoshoot pictures, Radhika Madan stunned in a deep yellow and red shade coloured pantsuit. The outfit was designed with a white strap drawn all over the dress. Here, the Angerzi Medium actor wore Nidhika Shekhar. Radhika Madan's double-breasted blazer was sported with a pair of simple sandal heels.

For makeup, Radhika opted for a nude makeup look. She left her straight hair open. Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, the actor's hair and makeup were done by Natasha Mathias. Take a look at Radhika Madan's photos.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrratt Bharrccha was last seen in Dream Girl, sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana. She is currently waiting for her upcoming movie release, Chhalaang. Here, she is sharing the screen space with Rajkummar Rao. Nushrratt Bharuccha will also be seen in Hurdang which is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, according to a news portal. She will be cast opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma in the film that is yet to be released. On the other hand, Radhika Madan has been roped for two films. Namely, Shiddat and Go Goa Gone 2.

