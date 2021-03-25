Nushrratt Bharuccha Prepares For The Shoot Of Her Upcoming Film 'Ram Setu'

Nushrratt Bharuccha is popularly known for her roles in films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl. The actor will soon begin the shoot of her film Ram Setu. She shared a glimpse of her preparation for the film on her Instagram story. Take a look at Nushrratt Bharuccha's prep for Ram Setu.

Nushrratt Bharuccha prepares for the shoot of Ram Setu

Abhishek Sharma's Ram Setu is all set to go on the floor. The Ram Setu cast features Nushrratt and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles. The plot will revolve around the mythical bridge that Ram built to go to Lanka to rescue his wife Sita from Ravan. Nushrratt took to her Instagram to shared a glimpse of the script of the story. The script read that it was the fourth draft of the film. She wrote, "Let's do this" as she was all set to read her script to prepare for the shoot. She wore a salwar while relaxing and reading. Take a look at Nushrratt Bharuccha's latest story here.

A sneak peek into Nushrratt's Instagram

Nushrratt shared a picture from her recent photoshoot. She wore a front slit golden dress and paired them with golden heels. She wrote, "Look at you, looking at me." She also shared a series of pictures from her visit to Ayodhya for the shoot of Ram Setu. In the picture, Nushrratt posed along with co-star Jacqueline. She wore a white salwar suit and wore pink jewellery, with a pink bindi on her forehead. She wrote that she was grateful to seek the blessings from the holy land of Ayodhya. Take a look at Nushrratt Bharuccha's photos here.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's movies

Nushrratt Bharuccha made her debut with a Tamil film titled Taj Mahal. She made her Bollywood debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha and played Shruti Dhaiya. Nushrratt Bharuccha's movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Jai Mummy Di and Chhalaang garnered her immense popularity. Apart from Ram Setu, she will also be seen in Ajeeb Daastaans, Hurdang and Chhorii.

Promo image source: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.