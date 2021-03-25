Nushrratt Bharuccha Receives A Gift From 'Ram Setu' Co-star Jacqueline, Know What It Is

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen on screen in the Amazon Prime film Chhalang opposite Rajkummar Rao. She is currently gearing up for her next project titled Ram Setu, which will also feature Jacqueline Fernandes. Nushrratt took to her Instagram handle a few days ago and revealed the gift that she has received from her Ram Setu co-star.

Nushrratt Bharuccha receives a gift from Jacqueline

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandes' new movie Ram Setu's Mahurat shot was recently filmed in Ayodhya. This is the first time the two actors would be seen sharing screen space together. Bharuccha took to her official Instagram stories and shared her excitement over receiving a special gift from her co-actor. The video showed Nushrratt very elated and happy about getting a stunning Louis Vuitton bag from Fernandes and she also wrote, "The sweetest gesture ever! I love you, Jacqueline Fernandes."

Nushrratt Bharuccha's new movie will have Tere Bin Laden fame director Abhishek Sharma at its helm and is slated to release next year. The action-adventure drama has filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi attached as the creative producer as well. Ram Setu cast will have Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandes playing pivotal roles and the duo flew to Ayodhya as well on March 18 for the Mahurat shot of the much-anticipated film. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor shared a picture with Jacky on her Instagram from the holy city and wrote, "Grateful to seek blessings in the Holy land of Ayodhya for #RamSetu ðŸ™ðŸ»."

Apart from being a part of the upcoming film Ram Setu, Nushrratt would also feature in the upcoming Netflix movie, Ajeeb Daastaans. In the photo posted on her IG handle, Nushrratt can be seen with her co-star Abhishek Banerjee and a child actor. Abhishek is ironing clothes while Nushrratt can be seen sitting next to him and talking about something. Her caption read, "Really happy to be a part of this amazing anthology - #AjeebDaastaans, that we can't wait to share with you! Coming soon on @netflix_in!"

Ajeeb Daastaans is an anthology of four strangely contrasting stories that focus on broken relationships and new experiences. Each story takes viewers on a journey where nothing is black or white making viewers question their morals. The Ajeeb Daastaans cast is set to feature an ensemble of Abhishek Banerjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Inayat Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Konkona Sen Sharma, Manav Kaul, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Shefali Shah.

Image Credits: Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandes Instagram Accounts