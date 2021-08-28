Nushrratt Bharuccha Resumes Shooting For Horror Film 'Chhorii', Shares Pics From The Sets

Dream Girl actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, who has successfully acquired her space in Bollywood, is set to explore the horror genre with her next film Chhorii. The actor who will be seen in a different avatar has resumed the shooting of the film. While giving a glimpse of the spooky setup, Nushrratt took to her Instagram stories and showed how the entire team was working hard to set up the stage and prepare for the shooting. Going by the pictures, it seems that the forthcoming film is sure to send chills down the spine.

Nushrratt Bharuccha resumes Chhorii shooting

In one of the pictures, the camera person was seen getting the camera as per the lighting in a dark room. She wrote, “Time for chills! Chhorii.” In another picture, Nushrratt focused on a big light and the camera person setting up the shot. “She wrote, “Chhorii” along with the pictures. According to reports, the film is the Hindi remake of the hit Marathi horror film Lapachhapi. The film will be directed by Vishal Furia, who also helmed the original, starring Pooja Sawant in the lead role.

The Marathi film released in 2017, revolves around the story of a pregnant woman, who moves into a new house with her husband. The house, however, turns out to be haunted. Lapachhapi was a blend of horror, as well as social drama. The film’s script is written by Vishal Kapoor, who is also writing the script of Chhorii.



The actor had announced her film in 2021 with a poster. While sharing the poster, she wrote, “Thrilled to announce my next film, #Chhori (#) - Something shockingly scary is coming your way! Excited to work with @abundantiaent @crypttv @ivikramix @notjackdavis and with the amazing @furia_vishal. #Psych @shikhaarif.sharma @raedita @thevishalkapoor (sic).” Chhori is backed by Abundantia Entertainment and Crypt TV. While the story will totally revolve around Nushrratt’s character, it will be exciting to see her in an all-new avatar on screen. Meanwhile, apart from Chhorii, Nushrratt was last seen in the film Chhalaang alongside Rajkummar Rao. Her role in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was loved by all.