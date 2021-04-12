Nushrratt Bharuccha Reveals ‘first Thing’ She Did After Getting Out Of Isolation

Nushrratt Bharuccha went into isolation a week ago after her Ram Sethu co-star Akshay Kumar tested positive for the fatal covid-19 virus. Nushrratt took to her Instagram stories to reveal what was the first thing she did after coming out of isolation. The Pyar Ka Punchnama actor added the photo of two pizzas in the boxes and wrote "First thing I did after getting out of isolation" with drooling and see-no-evil monkey emoticons. However, she did admit she could have eaten it in isolation as well and wrote "Uhh but I could have eaten it even in isolation!" adding a hashtag that said, "How ajeeb am I". Check out the screenshot of Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram story-

Details of Nushrratt Bharuccha's health update

Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Jacquline Fernandes, who were shooting for Ram Setu in Ayodhya, chose to take safety measures after co-star Akshay Kumar had contracted the virus last week and later got admitted to a Mumbai hospital. Nushrratt Bharuccha's COVID-19 test report hasn't been revealed yet but the actor has been taking all the precautionary measures as advised by her doctors, till the shoot resumes. Last week she added a video of her in her stories in which she was taking steam. She held the steam inhaler in her hand and she was seen inhaling and looking at the camera in the boomerang video. She wrote "Isolation, Steam Inhalation, Precautions, Stay Safe" on the Instagram story.

A look at Nushrratt Bharuccha's latest work

Nushrratt Bharuccha is set to appear on Netflix's original series Ajeeb Dasthaan. The series is an anthology of four stories directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayoze Irani. Nushrratt took to her Instagram handle to unveil the trailer on April 2 and the series is set to stream on Netflix this Friday, April 16. Apart from Nushratt, the film will feature Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, and Abhishek Banerjee. Nushrratt Bharucchawrote in the caption: "Twists in the story and twisted characters go hand in hand". Checkout the Ajeeb Dastaans trailer here-

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Nushrratt Bharuccha's Ram Sethu is set to release in the year 2022. A couple of weeks ago Nushrratt had also shared a picture from the sets of her film Ram Setu. She posed with two massive lunch boxes. She wore a red printed saree with a sleeveless white blouse.

