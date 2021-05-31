Nushrratt Bharuccha Reveals Her Two 'instant Mood Lifters' In Recent Post; Check Here

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently took to her Instagram story to share the two things that are her "instant mood lifters". She shared a video of a bowl of lychee and then showed the rain. While sharing the video, she wrote, "Instant mood lifters. Lychee's and Rain!". This was followed by her selfie video where she is seen sitting in a swing and while sharing it, she wrote, "I'll be here for the day". Check it out.

Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals her mood lifters

(Image Courtesy: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram)

A look at Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram

Earlier, the actor shared a picture where she was seen posing with the supermoon on May 26. She wore a grey one-strip A-line kurta and paired it with white palazzo pants. She was seen wearing subtle makeup with oxidised earrings. To complete the look, she kept her hair open. While sharing the picture, she wrote, "Sun, Moon & Stars... we already have them all". Check it out.

The Ajeeb Dastaans actor shared another set of pictures where she is seen wearing a similar attire as the Super moon post. In the post, she can be seen soaking in the sun and also posing on what appears to be a balcony. She is wearing a slightly different makeup than her previous post. While sharing the picture, she wrote, "Cover me in Sunshine". Take a look at the post.

Nushrratt Bharuccha on the work front

The actor is popularly known for her roles in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), Dream Girl (2019) and Chhalaang (2020). She was last seen in an anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans that was released on Netflix. It features four short stories directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani. She played the role of Meenal in the story Khilauna. The character lives in a slum area and knows different ways to sustain in difficult situations. Apart from her, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma and Maneesh Verma were also a part of the film. Other than this, she will be seen in movies like Hurdang and Chhorii.

IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram

