Nushrratt Bharuccha Reveals How Her Parents Reacted To Her Chhote Chhote Peg Dance Number

Love Sex Aur Dhokha actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is known for her stellar acting and glamourous looks in movies. Even though her fans enjoy the actress's glitzy looks in movies and dance numbers, her parents, however, did not share the same sentiments. Clothing scantily might be a fashion in Bollywood dance numbers, but the case is different when it comes to Indian parents and Nushrratt Bharuccha is no exception.

How did Nushrratt Bharuccha's parents react to her Chote Chote Peg dance number?

The dance number from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety movie saw the 36-year-old actress grooving to the trendy beats with Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh. Donning a glamourous two-piece, the actress's seductive moves in the dance number were an instant hit among the fans. However, the actress revealed in an interview with Pinkvilla how her parents reacted to her dance video.

Admitting that she dreaded to tell her parents about her dance video, Nushrratt stalled the announcement and did not show her parents even when the song was released. One day, the actress returned home after promotions only to find her parents watching Chote Chote Peg video on their huge TV screen. Without speaking to her parents, the actress made a beeline to her room but her father slowly turned in his seat to ask the actress if she was wearing 'a bra' in the music video. Nushrratt quickly evaded the situation by replying that it was just a bralette.

More on Nushrratt Bharuccha's latest movies and projects

After appearing in several minor roles, the actress got her breakthrough in Bollywood in the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. She went on to appear in superhit movies like Chhalaang, Dream Girl, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Vaaliba Raja. Nushrratt Bharuccha's latest series Ajeeb Daastaans earned her critical praise and recognition on the OTT platform.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's songs like Baarishein and Ishq Tera were met with praise from the audience. The actress was also featured in several bangers from artists such as Yo Yo Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa. She was recently featured in Yo Yo Honey Singh's music video Saiyaan Ji.

IMAGE- NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA'S INSTAGRAM

