Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares Her Look From Upcoming Film 'Ajeeb Daastaans'

Indian actress Nushrratt Bharuccha recently shared a still from her upcoming movie, Ajeeb Daastaans on her Instagram handle. The actress' recent post revealed her look from her upcoming anthology movie. In the photo, Nushrratt Bharuccha can be seen with her co-star Abhishek Banerjee and a child actor. Abhishek can be seen ironing clothes while Nushrratt can be seen sitting next to him and talking about something. Nushrratt shared the post with the caption, "Really happy to be a part of this amazing anthology - #AjeebDaastaans, that we can't wait to share with you! Coming soon on @netflix_in! #AbMenuMeinSabNew". Take a look at the post below.

Also read: Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares What's Her Favourite Thing To Do In The Morning

Fans react to Nushrratt's Ajeeb Daastaans look

Many fans responded to Nushrratt Bharuccha's latest photo on Instagram with compliments and praises for the actress. Many of Nushrratt's fans commented on the post talking about how eagerly they were awaiting her upcoming film while others simply complimented her look from the movie talking about how good the saree looked. Some fans simply left an array of loving emojis for the actress. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Also read: Ananya Panday Is Vibing And Thriving In This Latest Photoshoot; See Pics

Ajeeb Daastaans cast and other details

Amongst upcoming new movies on Netflix, Ajeeb Daastaans is an anthology of four strangely contrasting stories that focus on broken relationships and new experiences. Each story takes viewers on a journey where nothing is black or white making viewers question their morals. The Ajeeb Daastaans cast is set to feature an ensemble of Abhishek Banerjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Inayat Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Konkona Sen Sharma, Manav Kaul, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Shefali Shah so far.

Also read: Jackie Shroff Reveals He Is Doing More Films Than Tiger Shroff

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha also has two other films lined up for a 2021. Nushrratt will appear next in the upcoming romantic film Hurdang which is a love story set in the backdrop of the student agitation of 1990 in Allahabad. The film will feature Nushrratt along with Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma in lead roles. Nushrratt Bharuccha will also appear in the upcoming Bollywood horror film Chhorii, which will be a remake of the Marathi-language film Lapachhapi. The film will also feature Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal in supporting roles. Nushrratt was last seen in Yo Yo Honey Singh's music video for his song Saiyaan Ji.

Also read: John Abraham Shares New Still From Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Starrer 'Sardar Ka Grandson'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.