Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares What's Her Favourite Thing To Do In The Morning

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha took to Instagram to share beautiful pictures of herself watching the sunrise from her apartment balcony on Tuesday, March 2. With the pictures, the Dream Girl actress shared that she loves to watch the sunrise by writing, "One of my favourite things watching the Sunrise." Nushrratt is wearing a black razorback dress with orange flipflops in the picture. Her hair is open and she has chosen to do minimal makeup with just a hint of nude lipstick and matching eyeshadow for the click.

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares her favourite thing to do

Netizens react to Nushrratt Bharuccha's photo

Nushrratt's fans couldn't stop gushing over her latest picture and kept pouring heart and fire emojis in her comment section. The fans were wowed by her beauty and were all praises for the actress. One user commented, "Looking Beautiful and gorgeous" while another wrote, "Awesome wallah." Read some of the fan comments below:

Nushrratt Bharuccha trivia

According to Bollywood Life, Nushrratt was one of the actors who was shortlisted to play Freida Pinto's role in the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire. However, she was not selected for the same because her look did not fit the character. Nushrratt also shared that she had burst into tears in a theatre in Delhi when some boys passed lewd comments on her while watching her movie Akaashvani.

The actress was accompanied by her parents when the incident happened. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Nushrratt had shared that she usually needs to import clothes and shoes from her abroad as she is so petite that the majority of the Indian sizes doesn't fit her.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's movies and other projects

Nushrratt was last seen in the movie Chhalaang alongside Rajkumar Rao. Nushrratt Bharuccha's latest electrifying music video with Honey Singh feat Neha Kakkar titled Saiyyan Ji has crossed 100 million views on Youtube. Nushrratt will be next seen in Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt’s romantic movie Hurdang starring Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma. She will also be starring in a horror flick helmed by Vishal Furia titled Chhorri along with Mita Vashishti, Rajesh Jais, and Saurabh Goyal in key roles.

The actress has also wrapped up her shoot for another film opposite Pavail Gulati called Janhit Mein Jaari which is slated to release later this year.

