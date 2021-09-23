Nushrratt Bharuccha Starts Shooting For 'Janhit Mein Jaari; Fans Happy After 'good News'

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha who is looking forward to the release of her upcoming horror drama Chhorii has begun shooting for another project in her kitty, Janhit Mein Jaari. The film will feature the Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety star in the lead along with Anud Dhaka, Annu Kapoor, and Paritosh Tripathi. Film producer Vinod Bhanushali along with the team announced the filming of his upcoming project on Instagram.

The movie helmed by Jai Bantu Singh has begun filming from today in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. Nushrratt shared a post on Instagram regarding the shooting and wrote, “Ek womaniya sab pe bhaari, yeh suchna hai #JanhitMeinJaari..” Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram post left the fans elated, who were quick to shower their excitement. One of the users wrote, “Woohoo !!! #thejourneybegins.” Another user wrote, “Eagerly waiting to see your new movie.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “That's called good newsss.” The movie, written by Raaj Shandilyaa of Dream Girl fame. This film is going to be Nushrratt’s second project with Raaj post Dream Girl success.

Bharuccha, who is popularly known for her performance in films including Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Chhalaang, will play a very different character in the new movie, the makers said in a statement. The film is bankrolled by Vinod Bhanushali under his banner Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP.

Earlier, the makers had announced the project with a poster. In the poster, a lady’s hand can be seen holding a loudspeaker. The poster shows that the film is slated to begin filming in March 2021 and will release in the same year. However, due to the second wave of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, it seems that the shooting got affected and hence was pushed ahead. Besides the upcoming film Janhit Mein Jaari, Bharuccha will next be seen in the horror film Chhorii, Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu and Hurdang with Sunny Kaushal.

Previously, Nushrratt gave a glimpse of the upcoming horror flick Chhorii which is sure to send shivers down the spine with its nerve-racking, scary sneak peek. The film is the remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi. Apart from Nushrratt in the lead role, the film also features Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj.

IMAGE: Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha