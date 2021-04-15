Nushrratt Bharuccha Stuns In Purple, Aparshakti Khurana Says 'ladke Pagal Hogaye'

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming Netflix film, Ajeeb Daastaans, gave fans a sneak peek into her recent photoshoot while promoting her film. On April 14, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her pictures, dolled up in a purple outfit. Sporting the floral attire, Nushrratt Bharuccha asked in her caption, "How Ajeeb Am I", referring to her upcoming flick.

A peek into Nushrratt Bharuccha's recent photoshoot

As seen in Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram post, the actor stunned in a short dress, which had a bell sleeves design. The purple floral outfit also had a flare design. In Nushrratt Bharuccha's photos, the star is seen wearing a pair of red and sparkly purple heels. Flaunting her toned body, Nushrratt struck multiple poses to show her attire.

The actor also opted for a simple makeup look. Her hair was styled in a high ponytail hairdo. Nushrratt Bharuccha's outfit was designed by Limerick by Abirr n' Nanki. While hair and makeup were done by Aliya Shaikh and Vardan Nayak, respectively, she was styled by Nidhi Jeswani. Sharing these pictures on social media, Nushrratt wrote, "à¤ªà¤²à¤ªà¤² - Purple" as a part of her caption.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers went gaga over Nushrratt Bharuccha's photos. Celebs like Aparshakti Khurana and Himanshu Malhotra commented on the actor's post. Aparshakti Khurana wrote, "à¤¤à¥‹ à¤‡à¤¸ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤•à¤¾à¤° à¤¸à¤¾à¤°à¥‡ à¤²à¤¡à¤¼à¤•à¥‡ à¤ªà¤¾à¤—à¤² à¤¹à¥‹ à¤—à¤" (this is how all men went crazy). Actor Himanshu Malhotra called her "Supercuteeeeeee".

One of the users wrote, "@nushrrattbharuccha looks hot in purple but look even more hotter in purple", while another added, "So beautiful and gorgeous". A fan comment read as "Million dollars Smile @nushrrattbharuccha". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

A peek into upcoming Nushrratt Bharuccha's movies

Nushrratt will next be seen in an anthology film, Ajeeb Daastaans. Helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Kayoze Irani, Shashank Khaitan and Raj Mehta, the film is produced by Netflix. It stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Armaan Ralhan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma and Tota Roy Chowdhury. Ajeeb Daastaans is slated to release on April 16.

