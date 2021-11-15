Nushrratt Bharuccha, who will soon be seen in her first horror film, Chhorii listed her all-time favourite films from the genre in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network. She seemed enamoured by the genre and revealed that although she loves horror films and is thrilled by them, she also covers her eyes when things get too scary. Some of the films she loves include The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Child's Play, Don't Breathe and many more.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's all-time favourite horror films

Child's Play

The actor specifically mentioned that she was terrified by the doll, Chucky. The film is all about Karen, who buys a doll for her son on the occasion of his birthday. However, things take a turn for the worse when the doll's intentions are revealed.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The film follows Reverend Moore, who performs an exorcism, on a young girl who is believed to be possessed by ghosts. Some argue that she was suffering from schizophrenia, but Moore's lawyer has a different opinion.

Don't Breathe

Nushrratt Bharuccha also loves Don't Breathe, which revolves around a blind Gulf War veteran. A few delinquents break into his house to steal money, knowing he is blind. However, they are taken by surprise when he is not as defenceless as they thought he would be.

A quiet place

The film is about a family who must struggle to survive in a world in which the majority of the inhabitants have been killed by mysterious creatures, who are sensitive to sound. The family is forced to communicate in sign language in order to make it out alive.

Insidious

The film is about a family who moves into a new house with the hope of having a fresh start. However, Dalton, the son of the couple goes into a coma mysteriously and strange events begin to take place.

The Conjuring

The film revolves around the Perron family, who move into a new home and begin to witness paranormal activities. Ghost hunters, Ed and Lorraine Warren are called in by the family to get rid of the ghosts haunting the house.

Nushrratt Bharuccha also opened up about which Horror film she would love to have been a part of. She mentioned that she thought Don’t Breathe was 'very scary' and wondered how the character got out of the house. Speaking about which film she would like to have acted in, she had two options. She said-

A Quiet Place, I really liked it. Or Don’t Breathe, for me the film is very scary, how does one get out from there?

Image: Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha