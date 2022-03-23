Bollywood star Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently in between several projects and also "Cloud Nine." The actor, who was last seen in the 2021 film Chhorii, has several projects lined up in her kitty. She recently kickstarted shooting for Selfiee and also starred in the music video Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai. While she has several projects in the pipeline, the actor recently opened up on how overwhelming it is for her.

Nushrratt Bharuccha currently has several projects in her kitty. The actor was recently seen starring in the music video Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai alongside Sunny Kaushal. The actor also announced she will be sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty in the upcoming film Selfiee. Talking about being a part of several projects, Nushrratt Bharuccha revealed it is an exciting time for her professionally. She also mentioned how she feels like walking on "Cloud Nine" while working on various projects at the same time.

She said, "It's definitely an exciting time professionally because I am finally getting to share some of the things I have been working on with the audience. Yesterday our song, Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai and we also announced Selfiee. So these two projects coming together while I am also shooting for other various projects, really feels like I'm walking on Cloud Nine." "It is definitely very motivating and makes me want to push myself and keep putting out my best," the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star added.

Nushrratt Bharuccha announces Selfiee

Selfiee is an upcoming comedy-drama starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. Earlier this year, the makers announced the film with a short music video. As Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty kickstarted their shooting schedule in Bhopal, they announced the same with a goofy video. The star cast of the movie grooved to the title song of the film while being seated in a car. Sharing the video, Nushrratt Bharuccha wrote, "All smiles always when surrounded with the best energy! Super excited to join the team of Selfiee."

Apart from Selfiee, Nushrratt Bharuccha also has Ram Setu, starring Akshay Kumar, in her kitty. She will also star in Janhit Mein Jaari and Chhorii 2.

Image: Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha