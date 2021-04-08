Nushrratt Bharuccha Treats Herself To Chocolate Mousse And Pastry As She Quarantines

There were quite a few rumours regarding Nushrratt Bharuccha testing positive for COVID when one of her co-actors tested positive for COVID. However, these rumours were soon squashed as she tested negative. As the actor still has to stay quarantined for a while, she has been trying to make the most of it. She recently posted a glimpse of her treatment for all her fans on social media to show how she was enjoying the isolation.

Nushrratt Bharuccha treating herself in isolation

Image Source- Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this video clip in which she can be seen giving a sneak peek into her delicious treat that consisted of a jar filled with chocolate mousse along with a yummy looking pastry with sliced strawberries all over it. She then stated that she was treating herself in isolation and then thanked the bakery that sent her this treat. The video also depicted Nushrratt Bharuccha giving a glimpse of herself in the end and showcasing her happiness on receiving the treat.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s movies

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently shared the trailer of her upcoming Netflix movie Ajeeb Daastaans, which will showcase four contrasting stories depicting jealousy, toxicity, entitlement and a lot more. The movie is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Kayoze Irani, Shashank Khaitan and Raj Mehta while the cast of the movie is full of some of the prolific actors from the industry namely Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Jaideep Ahlawat, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Abhishek Banerjee, Tota Roy Chowdhary, Armaan Ralhan and others. The movie has been slated to release on Netflix on April 16, 2021.

Apart from Ajeeb Daastaans, she has also been gearing up for the movie Hurdang in which she will be seen alongside Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, the movie will be bankrolled under the banner, Karma Media and Entertainment. Nushrratt Bharuccha will also be seen in a horror movie, Chhori, in which she will be essaying the lead role of Neha. She is also prepping herself for another movie Ram Setu directed by Abhishek Sharma in which she will again be playing one of the leads.

Image Source- Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram

