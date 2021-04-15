Nushrratt Bharuccha Trolls 'Ajeeb Daastaans' Co-actor Abhishek Banerjee With BTS Picture

Indian actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is known for her roles in Hindi-language films. She will appear in an upcoming Netflix's anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans. In the film, she will star opposite Abhishek Banerjee in her segment. She recently took to her Instagram handle to troll her co-actor Abhishek Banerjee. Read further to know more.

Nushrratt trolls Abhishek on Ajeeb Daastaans BTS video

Abhishek Banerjee recently took to his Instagram stories to share a boomerang video. In the video, he wrote 'That Ajeeb fashion moment when your umbrella matches your shirt' and tagged director Raj Mehta along with Nushratt. Raj Mehta is the director of Nushrratt and Abhishek's segment. Nushrratt Bharuccha then reshared Abhishek's story and trolled him saying 'Arrreee Sushil!!!!! Shirt aur chata, donon ko press kiya ke nahi??'.

Abhishek Banerjee then reshared Nushrratt's story and wrote "Koyla thanda tha'. Abhishek, on the other hand, also trolled Nushrratt for a photoshoot that she could not stand in one place. Abhishek wrote 'Ajeeb stills' while resharing Nushrratt's video.

Details about Ajeeb Daastaans

Ajeeb Daastaans is an anthology film set to release on April 16, 2021. The film is a compilation of four different stories directed by four distinct directors. The four stories in the film are strangely contrasting and explore fractured relationships in different scenarios. The film cast Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manav Kaul, Shefali Shah, Inayat verma, Armaan Ralhan, and Tota Ro Chowdhury. The four directors of the film are Kayoze Irani, Neeraj, Ghaywan, Raj Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Nushrratt Bharuccha says #HowAjeebAmI

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from the film Ajeeb Daastaans promotions. She stunned in a purple coloured dress by Limerick by Abirr n' Nanki. She completed her look with purple and red coloured heels and a pair of earrings by Talisman. In the caption, Nushrratt wrote 'à¤ªà¤²à¤ªà¤² - Purple ðŸ”® #HowAjeebAmI ðŸ¤ª'.

Fans who are always drooling over Nushrratt Bharuccha's photos rushed to the comment section to shower their love for the actor. They called her 'beautiful' and 'gorgeous. Here is how fans of the actor reacted to her latest pictures.

