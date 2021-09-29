Nushrratt Bharuccha Wonders About 'chamatkar' As She Wishes Luv Ranjan On Birthday

A person who played a big role in Nushrratt Bharuccha's journey in Bollywood has been Luv Ranjan. After a bond of four films together, the actor called the filmmaker 'her inspiration'. The message was a part of her birthday wish for her frequent collaborator.

Nushrratt took to her Instagram stories to convey her special message for Luv Ranjan. She also expressed her astonishment about having a picture with the Pyaar Ka Punchnama director.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's quirky birthday wish for Luv Ranjan

Nushrratt dropped a selfie with Luv Ranjan and wrote, "ohoo kiska birthday hai. And mere paas ek photo bhi hai. Kaise ho gaya ye chamatkar". (Look who's birthday is it! And I have a photo too. How did this miracle happen?)

Calling him 'bro', she wrote that the filmmaker inspired her every day. She also gave a shoutout to their 'long and beautiful journey of films'.

Nushrratt Bharuccha-Luv Ranjan partnership

Though Nushrratt won attention with her role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha, it was through the Luv Ranjan directorial Pyaar Ka Punchnama that brought her greater fame in 2011. The success of the relationship-based romantic comedy led to further collaborations between the two.

They chose a completely different path in Akaash Vani, a serious movie about domestic violence, which was released in 2013. Though the movie did not succeed, the work of the duo was appreciated in it.

They returned back to the Pyaar Ka Punchnama space again in 2015. This venture was an even bigger success than the previous version.

3 years later, they joined hands again and attained a grander success with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018. The movie turned out to be their first Rs 100-crore hit.

Since then, the Dream Girl star was linked to a project associated with Luv Ranjan. The film was to star Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn. However, that venture did not go as per plans as the director is now working on another venture starring Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor.

Nushrratt, meanwhile, will star in one of the biggest films of her career with Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu next year. Among the other projects in her kitty is Hurdang and she's also set to take the plunge with solo lead projects like Chhorii and Janhit Mein Jaari.