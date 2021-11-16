Nushrratt Bharuccha Wore Pregnant Bodysuit 25 Days Before Shoot Of 'Chhorii' Began

Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently gearing up for her first-ever role in a horror film and will take viewers on a spooky ride with Chhorii. In the film, she will be seen in an all-new avatar, as she takes on the role of a pregnant lady. To prepare for the shoot, the actor began to wear the pregnant bodysuit 25 days before the shoot began. The film is helmed by Vishal Furia and will get a digital release vis Amazon Prime Video on November 26.

According to a media statement, the actor decided to 'get in the skin of the character' by wearing the pregnancy suit well in advance. She believed this would help her deliver her best work in front of the camera and wanted to go through everything that a pregnant woman feels. The actor explained that about 20 to 25 days ahead of the shoot, she wore the pregnancy suit and went about her daily life with it. Bharuccha ate, slept and even went to the bathroom with the suit, to understand the restrictions that come with the change to one's body. She admitted that it was a 'little tough' to adjust to the suit while she was sleeping or doing mid-squats.

The 36-year-old actor mentioned that she took the step so she could bring the 'realistic facet' to the film, so viewers could relate to it. Bharuccha also spoke about how in 'realistic cinema', one does not need to spoon-feed the audience. She stated that the acting needs to be 'subtle and subliminal', so the audience knows her character is pregnant 'through conventional actions'.

The actor recently spoke to Republic Media Network in an exclusive interview and spoke about her process of choosing a film she wishes to be a part of. Bharuccha stated that she wishes to be 'reeling in' when she is reading a script and revealed that she listens to a script narration from the audience's perspective.

"My process is simple. I listen to a narration or read a script, as an audience member. If the characters, the story, the world keeps me intrigued and reeled in, if I can't keep the script down and need to know what's happening next, then I want to do that. We see a lot of that in a web show. When you do a web series, there's always that episode when you just have to watch the next one."

