Nushrratt Bharuccha's emotional note on COVID crisis, 'People of my Country aren't safe'

Disheartened on seeing the havoc created by the current pandemic, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note, and talked about the agony of the people. In her note, the Dream Girl actress talked about the families who have lost a loved one and how she is “deeply saddened” by all that is going on around her.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's heart-warming note on the current crisis

Amid the crisis, the actress shared her fear of looking at the future if the present looks so ‘scary’ to her. “Every passing day I hear of someone known succumbing to COVID - 19 Families broken .. lives destroyed .. so deeply saddened with everything around us...I find myself at a loss for words... I just feel this heaviness running right down to the pit of my gut. We say stay home, stay safe. But my home is not just these 4 walls, my home is my Country and the people of my country aren't safe... I don't think any of us can fathom the depth of the repercussions which are yet to follow... I truly do not know what world we will be in, in the future... if this is the one we are in right now (sic),” her note read.

Before the surge of the second wave of the life-taking virus, Nushrratt Bharuccha had started shooting her next film Ram Setu alongside Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress had shared several pictures from the sets with her co-stars and was the first time she will be seen sharing screen space with the Khiladi actor. Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma and is produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra. A major portion of the film will be shot in Mumbai. The mahurat was shot at Ayodhya. Meanwhile, apart from Ram Setu, the actress was last seen in Netflix’s Ajeeb Daastaans. She will next be seen in Chhorri, Hurdang, Janhit Mein Jaari, and more that are in the pipeline.

(Image credit: NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA/ Instagram/ PTI/ Representative Image)

