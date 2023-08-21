Nushrratt Bharucha Talks About ‘the Big Change’ Between Pyaar Ka Punchnama And Its Sequel

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha recently spoke about the one big transformation that happened in her life between her 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and the sequel that released 4 years later. Nushrratt Bharuccha, whose upcoming film Akelli releases this Friday, talked about the subject during a promotional interview for the film.

3 things you need to know:

Pyaar Ka Punchnama was fourth film of Bharuccha’s career.

Akelli releases on August 25, where it clashes with Ayushmann starrer Dream Girl 2.

Nushhratt Bharuccha was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee.

I had never worn bikini before Pyaar Ka Punchnama: Nushrratt Bharuccha

In an interaction with online portal Pinkvilla, Nushrratt Bharuccha opened up about how while shooting for her breakout film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Bharuccha was resistant about wearing a bikini. The requirement was for the song ‘Chak Glaasi’ and a few other sequences shot in Goa where the three female leads were required to don bikinis.

Bharuccha talked about her discussion with director Luv Ranjan at that point. She added, “I told him I don’t have mental makeup to do this because I have never worn a bikini in my life. So I don't know how to be comfortable with it.”

(Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 released in October 2015 | Image: Instagram/Nushrratt Bharucha)

I rocked a bikini in Punchnama sequel, recalls Akelli actress

However, in the next few years, Bharuccha began to wear bikinis in her real life which helped her embrace body positivity and gave her the confidence to carry the same with elan on-screen as well. The Akelli actress added, “I put myself in a bikini, no matter what shape I was in. I went to beaches, for swimming, to holidays and I began to wear bikinis more and more often.”

Bharuccha went on to confidently wear a bikini in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama sequel that released in 2015. Bharuccha said, recalling the experience, “That consciousness and those eyes on me or whatever in my head I think is, I have broken that. In part 2, I rocked a bikini. I wore it from morning to night. I didn’t even care. I said to the director ‘I’m very comfortable, now I don’t care,’ and it was a big thing for me."

Nushrratt to be seen in non-glam avatar in Akelli

In her upcoming film Akelli, Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen in a completely different mode as compared to the Pyaar Ka Punchnama films. Playing a middle-class aspirational woman who gets stranded in a war-hit Iraq, Bharuccha will be seen in a completely non-glamourous look in the film. Akelli is set to release on August 25, where it clashes with the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2.