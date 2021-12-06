Nushrratt Reveals Her Family Was 'taken Aback' After Watching 'Chhote Chhote Peg' Song

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha recently sat down for a virtual interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan. During her conversation, the actor revealed her parents and grandmother's reaction to her outfit in her hit party song, Chhote Chhote Peg from Sonu Ke Titu Sweety, which also featured Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh. She revealed that her family was 'taken aback' but they came around once they saw the reception to the song and that her look was being appreciated.

Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals her family's reaction to Chhote Chhote Peg track

While speaking to the host RJ Siddharth Kannan, Bharuccha revealed that her mother, father, and grandmother watched the music video of her popular song Chhote Chhote Peg with her on the day it was released. She explained, "They actually looked at me and asked me, ‘Is that a bra that you are wearing?’ I paused for two seconds and I said, ‘It’s a bralette. There’s a term for it, it’s a styling term. People wear it.’"

In the song, Bharuccha was seen grooving along with Kartik and Sunny. The actor donned a red bralette and a matching skirt with a slit on one side. Further, the actor said, "Of course, they were a little taken aback, like, ‘Yeh kya hai (What is this)?’ It worked for the song, it worked for me, it looked nice, everybody spoke about it well, it became a hit. I think what happened was, they kind of understood there is a reason why certain things are done for a certain theme. Matlab agar iss gaane mein yeh hai toh yeh hai (If this is the demand of the song, this is how it is). It doesn’t take away from who I am. I have not fallen in any way so it was easy for them to get over it."

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Bharuccha was recently seen in the Amazon original horror drama, Chhorii, which is a remake of the Marathi film, Lapachhapi. The plot revolves around a pregnant woman, who moves into a new house with her husband. The house, however, turns out to be haunted. The film was also screened at the ongoing International Film Festival of India in Goa. Bharuccha will next be seen in Hurdang, alongside Sunny Kaushal, and Vijay Varma, and Ram Setu, where she will be sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Image: Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha