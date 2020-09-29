Nusrat Jahan's Durga Avatar Sparks Debate And Leaves Fans Divided, Read More

Nusrat Jahan's latest image on Instagram has sparked controversy and now she is even receiving death threats from some extreme individuals. Nusrat Jahan found herself in the middle of a controversy when she shared a picture of herself in the avatar of Goddess Durga. This divided her fans, with some finding the image to be offensive, while others having no issue with it whatsoever. However, the actor soon started receiving serious threats and abuse on her posts.

Nusrat Jahan's controversial image as Goddess Durga sparks controversy

Above is Nusrat Jahan's controversial image on Instagram that started the whole controversy. The actor posted an image of herself in the avatar of Goddess Durga. This enraged many netizens who found the image to be offensive. Moreover, some netizens pointed out that Nusrat Jahan was a Muslim, which apparently made it wrong for her to dress up as a Hindu Goddess.

This started a debate online and divided the fanbase. Many netizens called out Nusrat Jahan for wearing a Hindu getup while being a Muslim woman. Other fans defended Nusrat Jahan and claimed that there was nothing wrong with her attire, irrespective of her personal religion. Moreover, people started calling out each other for communal bias. However, some netizens went to the extreme and started harassing the actor with abuses and threats. Below are some comments from Nusrat Jahan's post.

Meanwhile, one fan asked Nusrat Jahan to take action against the trolls sending her death threats. Writing in Bengali, this fan asked Nusrat to contact authorities and file a case against her trolls. The fans also told Nusrat that this kind of harassment was illegal and that she needed to take action to put an end to extreme harassment on social media.

On the work front, Nusrat Jahan will next be seen on the big screen in the Bengali movies Dictionary and SOS Kolkata. Nusrat has also become an active politician in West Bengal. While still working as an actor, Nusrat also contested in the 2019 elections as a Trinamool Congress candidate.

