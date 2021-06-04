Nutan Birth Anniversary: Twittarati Recalls Her 'path-breaking' Roles And Iconic Films

Nutan was born on June 4, 1936, to filmmaker Kumarsen Samarth and actor Shobana Samarth. She was one of India's most popular performers in the 1950s and 1960s. Nutan began her acting journey at the tender age of 14 with the 1950 movie Hamari Beti, directed by her mother. She featured in much more than 70 Hindi films during the course of her nearly four-decade professional life. She is recognised as one of the greatest actors in Indian movie history. The great actor was recognised for taking on unusual roles and receiving acclaim for her work. As we celebrate Nutan’s birth anniversary today, the whole of Twitterati is talking about her and honouring the path-breaking work she has done in the industry.

Nutan birth anniversary tribute

How did you not include a still from Main Tulsi Tere Aangan ki. pic.twitter.com/TiVVotttFA — Mou Mukherjee (@MouMukhopadhya) June 3, 2021

Saudagar was her best film in which she played the role of "Maajubi" — Rishabh Gupta (@gupta_rishabh1) June 4, 2021

Yaadgaar. With Manoj Kumar. Tere ghar ke saamne. — Avinaash_krishh🇮🇳 (@Avinaash_krishh) June 3, 2021

#Nutan was a legendary actress who gave several blockbusters in a career.

On Her #birthanniversary, pay tribute. pic.twitter.com/tGWLaCG2TJ — Pratiksha (@Prtiksha_Sharma) June 4, 2021

The quintessential Bollywood actress who ruled Hindi Cinema for more than four decades. Remembering the graceful Nutan Ji on her birth anniversary!#Nutan #ReliveRajshri pic.twitter.com/Cg9jCyMKTA — Rajshri (@rajshri) June 4, 2021

People on Twitter were talking about Nutan and the work she has done. People were remembering her best roles to date from Saudagar to Anari. People were also talking about how she created the path for future female leads, taking on roles that had substance and material. They even went so far as to call her the Queen of Bollywood and that she was reigning from the 50s to the 80s. One fan of the actor said, “Remembering the wonderful actress Nutan Happy 85th birthday Rip mam your 50s 60s 80s Movies are my favourite great performances by you my most favourite movie is Anari 1959 with Raj Kapoor we miss you and love you forever”.

Another fan had high praises for her and said, “Tribute to one of the finest actresses, #Nutan Ji, who is known for playing unconventional and ground-breaking roles on her birth anniversary. Nutan made her mark in the golden age of cinema with her radiant smile, expressive eyes, and natural acting”. People said that it was her evergreen beauty that attracted them to her but her exceptional acting was what kept them hooked.

The conversation even moved to people discussing their favourite movies of the actor and what it was about her that they like the most. While most people agreed that they loved her in the Raj Kapoor starrer Anari, a lot of different answers popped up as well. The general consensus was that she was the best actor of her time.

IMAGE: MOHNISH BAHL'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.