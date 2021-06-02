Nutan Birthday Quiz: Guess The Movie Based On These Plot Descriptions

Nutan was one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry who had been a vital part of the industry for around four decades. She was best known for her unconventional character appearances in movies that received appreciation from her fans as well as the critics. She even received numerous awards and accolades for her performances in movies and is also an awardee of the Padma Shri. On the occasion of Nutan’s birthday, test your knowledge about Nutan’s movies and answer the following questions.

Nutan’s birthday quiz

1. A girl gets convicted by law and is later sent to an orphanage where she gets to experience friendship, compassion and love for the first time.

a. Hamari Beti

b. Seema

c. Parbat

d. Aaghosh





2. A boy named Ramu seeks revenge for his best friend’s murder and later devotes his life to his wife who will soon give birth to his first child.

a. Baarish

b. Chandan

c. Sone Ki Chidiya

d. Nagina

3. A gambler and con man finally decides to get a job but later comes under police’s suspicion for killing a boy in Mumbai.

a. Rukhsana

b. Mem Sahib

c. Dilli Ka Thug

d. Aakhri Daao

4. The kids of two lifelong enemies fall in love with each other who later try to spot the errors in their ways of living.

a. Dil Hi To Hai

b. Tere Ghar Ke Samne

c. Chandi Ki Deewar

d. Dard

5. A man leaves his baby with an unmarried lady who gets kicked out of her village for not been able to explain the presence of the child. The child then grows up to be a fine man with a nagging question of who his father is.

a. Anuraag

b. Seema

c. Humlog

d. Maa Aur Mamta



6.Set against the backdrop of the British Era in the 1930s, a prison doctor falls in love with a convicted person when she reveals her life story.

a. Soorat Aur Seerat

b. Bandini

c. Khandan

d. Yeh Kaisa Farz

7. A man plans to cheat a poor widow in order to fulfil his money requirements.

a. Maharaja

b. Kalapi

c. Bandini

d. Saudagar

8. A doctor meets a young woman in the village and marries her with his brother’s disapproval of the marriage. As the doctor leaves for a seminar overseas and returns, he finds a photograph of his wife along with her mother in the arms of a man.

a. Devi

b. Bandini

c. Kasturi

d. Meri Jung

9. A rich businessman’s wallet gets stolen by a thief and somehow reaches a beggar woman that later turns their lives upside down as a gangster enters the plot.

a. Mujrim

b. Meri Jung

c. Yudh

d. Sone Pe Suhaaga

10. A loyal government official is threatened by a criminal who plans on ruining his career.

a. Kanoon Apna Apna

b. Karma

c. Jeeo Aur Jeene Do

d. Kasturi



Answers:

1-b

2-a

3-c

4-b

5-d

6-b

7-d

8-a

9-d

10-a

IMAGE: NUTAN FANCLUB INSTAGRAM

