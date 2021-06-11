'Nyay: The Justice' Based On Sushant Singh Rajput's Life? Here's All You Need To Know

Nyay: The Justice found mention in the Delhi High Court order on Thursday, as Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh’s plea seeking restraining of content using the late actor's name and likeness was dismissed. The court refused to stay the release of the movie, which is purportedly based on SSR's life. While the makers had earlier announced that the movie would be releasing on Friday, three day before the first death anniversary of SSR, there was no clarity yet on whether it would be hitting theatres or an Over-the-Top platform.

All you need to know about Nyay: The Justice

The court, in its order on Thursday, had stated that the makers had stated the makers of the movies allegedly based on Sushant had not termed it as a 'biopic or factual narration' on Sushant's life and that the plot was 'inspired' by events that were discussed and was in the public life, while granting relief to the makers of the films.

And Nyay: The Justice seems heavily 'inspired' by Sushant's life. The makers had shared the teaser and the first look posters in April. Right from words like ‘inspired from true events’ ‘suicide or murder’, 'star is gone’, ’34-year-old found dead at his Bandra residence to a character in white traditional dress like Sushant's live-in girlfriend and prime accused in the case registered by his family, Rhea Chakraborty, characters that seemed similar to his father and sister, alleged presence of a green cloth at the scene of the death, police and ambulance vans, the posters seemed to highlight many details of the case.

In the teaser, the protagonist is seen playing the lead in a cricket-based film, like Sushant had done in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Even Sushant's donation of Rs 1 crore for the Kerala flood relief found an 'inspired' mention in the teaser. The character was even shown to have three elder sisters, that in real life and his character itself has been named Mahendra Singh aka 'Mahi'.

Apart from words like ‘fight for justice' and the character's father in the teaser is heard asking for 'Nyay'. They also seemed to hint at Rhea Chakraborty's bail in the drugs case in the last scene. The makers used much-used hashtags like ‘Justice for SSR’ ‘Sushant Singh Rajput’ in the post.

Zuber K Khan plays the character reportedly modelled on Sushant Singh Rajput. Shreya Shukla seemingly plays Rhea, the

The movie, however, boasts of well-known actors, many of them veterans like Shakti Kapoor and Asrani, and those known for many years like Sudha Chandran, Kiran Kumar, Milind Gunaji and Arun Bakshi. Bigg Boss fame Somi Khan too is a part of the cast.

As per reports, Shakti Kapoor plays the role of the NCB chief and Sudha Chandran heads the CBI while Asrani seemingly plays SSR's father.

Nyay: The Justice has been written and directed by Dilip Gulati and produced by Sarla A Saraogi and Rahul Sharma.

The shooting of the film had been completed in October 2020. The makers, after initially planning for an April release, then finalised June 11 as the release date.

Amid the partial lockdown in many parts of the country, and theatres being shut or partially open, most ventures are directly hitting the Over-The-Top platforms. However, the makers have not shared any details on the release date or OTT release.

