Nyay The Justice Doesn't Contain Sushant Singh Rajput’s Name Or Likeness: Filmmakers To HC

The Delhi High Court was told on June 2 that the upcoming film Nyay: The Justice, which is purportedly based on the life of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, does not depict his caricature, name, or likeness as it is not a biopic on him. The information was submitted by the producers and director of the film which is scheduled to release on June 11. The makers of the film opposed a plea moved by the late actor’s father to restrain anyone from using his son’s name or likeness in movies.

Delhi Court reserves judgment on Nyay: The Justice's release

After listening to the arguments of both sides, Justice Sanjeev Narula reserved judgment in the matter and asked the producers and director of the film not to release the movie till the court pronounces its verdict. The court said it would most likely deliver the verdict before June 11, but if it was unable to do so, then the movie’s release is held back. On the other hand, senior advocate Chander Lall, appearing for the director of the film, said that the movie's release has been widely publicised and therefore, he would not be able to give any assurance with regard to holding it back. In view of the submission by Lall, the court said if it was unable to deliver the verdict before June 11, it will again take up the matter before that date and pass interim orders staying release of the film.

During the hearing, the advocate tried to convince the bench that the film does not portray the actor, his likeness anywhere at all. Lall, as well as the counsel for the producers, told the court that restraining anyone from making a film and releasing is an infringement on the freedom of speech and expression which is guaranteed to every citizen as a fundamental right under the Constitution. They said that Rajput being a celebrity, people need to know what happened to him.

However, senior advocate Vikas Singh and advocate Varun Singh, appearing for Rajput's father, opposed the contentions of the film's producers and director and said since the father filed the complaint, which was the basis of the FIR and trial, and also the present suit, he had a right to fair trial and privacy. According to the plea moved by Rajput's father -- Krishna Kishore Singh -- some of the upcoming or proposed movie projects, based on his son's life are - Nyay: The Justice, Suicide or Murder-A star was lost, Shashank and an unnamed crowd-funded film. Sushant Singh Rajput’s father claimed that his son’s name is being dragged by filmmakers who are taking advantage of the situation for commercial gains and therefore, the right to freedom of speech and expression would not apply to them.

(With inputs from PTI)

IMAGE: VIKASPRODUCTION.SSR/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.