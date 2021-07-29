‘Nyay: The Justice’ Set For Theatrical Release After Delhi HC Denies Stay On Film

Post the demise of popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the biographical drama film Nyay: The Justice, purportedly based on the actor’s life, has been making it to the headlines. In the latest development coming in, the film has been given a nod to release in theaters once they are reopened, against the injunction by Advocate Vikas Singh, who had filed a petition for the same in the Delhi High Court. Nyay The Justice is written and directed by Dilip Gulati, produced by Sarla A. Saraogi and Rahul Sharma.

Nyay: The Justice to release after the theatres reopen

However, responding to the petition, the Delhi HIght Court has denied a stay on the release of the film, allowing the makers of the film to opt for a theatrical release. According to Bollywood Hungama, the Delhi High Court in its ruling refused to issue an order prohibiting the further distribution of the film citing that the movie had already been released on a website and since the bench was available only for that day, it was not inclined to hear it or issue notice.

Interestingly, the stay order petition, filed by Advocate Vikas Singh is not the first case filed against the film. In fact, earlier another potion had been filed seeking a complete ban on the venture.

As for the film is concerned, Nyay: The Justice, features actors Zuber Khan and Shreya Shukla in lead roles, Aman Verma as ED chief, Asrani as Mahinder Singh’s Father, Shakti Kapoor as NCB Chief, Kiran Kumar as Advocate of Mahinder’s father, Anant Jog as Mumbai Police Commissioner, Anwar Fatehan as Bihar Police Commissioner, Sudha Chandran as CBI chief, along with several other actors.

Previously, The Delhi High Court on July 14 suggested that Sushant’s father Kishore Singh, and the makers attempt at finding a solution to their dispute. The court suggested this while hearing SSR's father Krishna Kishore Singh’s appeal against the single-judge order refusing to stay the release of the film Nyay: The Justice.

IMAGE: vikasproductions/sushantsinghrajput/Instagram/Shutterstock

