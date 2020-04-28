Nyra Banerjee Talks About Domestic Violence In Her Latest Short Film, 'The Virus Within'

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, many countries have imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. During such times, there has reportedly also been a rise of several other issues like domestic violence. Actor Nyra Banerjee has now taken it upon herself to talk about the same through her latest short film, The Virus Within.

ALSO READ | Divya Khosla Kumar To Conduct Free Dance Tutorials; Urvashi Rautela Hops On Board

Nyra Banerjee talks about her film, The Virus Within

With the rise of cases of domestic violence amid the coronavirus lockdown, Nyra Banerjee has come forward with her short film, The Virus Within to tackle it. The Azhar actor has also done everything on her own from scratch. She has both shot and acted in The Virus Within all by herself.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Has The Perfect Reply For The Online Trolls Body-shaming Her; Take A Look

While talking about how she came across the idea, Nyra Banerjee revealed that she thought of doing this after a couple of her friends shared their personal experiences with her. She explained how the issue of domestic violence has always been prevalent but has increased considerably during the lockdown. Nyra Banerjee revealed how she was in tears while hearing about the heart-aching experiences that her friends had to go through.

Nyra Banerjee’s short film, The Virus Within showcases the actor donning various roles, from that of a teenager, unmarried woman, homemaker, working woman to an elderly woman. The film shows how a woman goes through abuse in various ways. Each phase showcases a different way of domestic abuse thrown at women.

ALSO READ | Sanjeeda Shaikh Grooves To Beyonce's Flirty Song Amid Divorce Rumours

Nyra Banerjee aims to uplift the women who have been going through these experiences. However, an interesting detail is that her film even shows how even men can be victims of domestic abuse. Nyra Banerjee also explained how domestic violence not only causes physical but also emotional damage. She added that sometimes victims let the abusers “take charge for far down the line only because they are scared”.

The actor also revealed that she got the idea of The Virus Within from her mother. She added that the film was made in 12 days. She explained how she would shoot the scenes during the daytime and sit down to edit those in the evenings. She said that since she has been doing everything, the filmmaking process of The Virus Within took longer to be completed.

ALSO READ | #AwardForRamayan Trends On Social Media After Arun Govil Expresses His Disappointment

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.