Nysa Devgan Spotted Partying With Friends Orhan And Tania In Dubai Ahead Of New Year

Nysa Devgan, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter, is currently in Dubai to ring in the New Year with her friends. Orhan Awatramani shared pictures with the celeb daughter and model Tania Shroff from an unidentified location on Friday.

Numerous fan pages have already posted lovely snapshots of Nysa Devgan, Tania, and Orry. While Nysa wore her a party dress with a knotted crop top and a black thigh-high slit skirt, Tania wore a silver top and baggy denim jeans.

Check out the post here:

Taking to his Instagram stories, Orhan also shared glimpses of their business class journey to Dubai. While Orhan posed with his doughnut pillow, Nysa Devgn looked stunning in a white sweater and cargo pants.

Orhan also revealed a few more details about their stay in a Dubai resort.

Nysa Devgan was seen having fun at a Thanksgiving Party

Prior to this, Nysa Devgan had us moving to her wild dance routine at an outdoor Thanksgiving gathering. She was spotted thoroughly savouring her adolescent years at the party, which was hosted by Orhan Awatramani.

In a video posted by one of Nysa's fan pages, she was seen wearing a hot pink sweater and a short denim skirt. A similar set of pink-hued headphones were worn by the 19-year-old as she was seen grooving.

More about Nysa Devgan

Nysa did her graduation from Singapore's United World College of South East Asia and is currently pursuing International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education. She regularly goes on international trips with her buddies.