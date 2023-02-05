Nysa Devgan's Latest Pictures Are All About Food And Friends; See Photos

Ajay Devgan and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan recently attended an event in Mumbai along with her close friends. Her best friend Orry Awatramani shared a series of pictures from the event featuring Nysa on social media. The photos went viral on the Internet in no time.

In one of the pictures, the young sensation wore an off-shoulder golden dress. Nysa completed the look with a red clutch and a pendant. In another one, she was enjoying the food with her friends. In the third photo, the starkid looked beautiful in a green-hued short dress and was seen laughing her heart out along with Tania Shroff and Orry.

See the photos below:

Several celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Tania Shroff, Khushi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar among others took to the post's comment section and reacted to the pictures. While Janhvi wrote, "Love ya", "Wowwww", penned Khushi.

Nysa Devgan compared with mother, Kajol

On New Year's eve, Nysa jetted off to Dubai with her friends. When her pictures from the party were shared, netizens trolled her for wearing a revealing outfit and compared her to her mother, Kajol. One user said, "Nysa is not a copy of Kajol. Kajol is real, she is fake."Another wrote, 'Why do Nysa always pose the same'.

More about Nysa Devgan

Nysa Devgan is the eldest daughter of Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol. She completed her schooling at Singapore's Glion Institute of Higher Education. Currently, she is pursuing her higher education in Switzerland.

In an interview, Ajay once mentioned that he doesn't know if Nysa wants to enter the film industry as she has always shown disinterest regarding the same.