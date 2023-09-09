October Star Banita Sandhu Opens Up About Her Battle With Depression: Had To Seek Help...

Banita Sandhu recently opened up about her battle with depression. In a recent interview, the actress reiterated her stance as a strong advocate for mental health, particularly emphasising the importance of therapy. She also stated how therapy helped her in acting.

Banita Sandhu rose to fame with her stint in October (2018). This marked her Bollywood debut.

She has done several films such as Varmaa, Eternal Beauty, Sardar Udham and Adithya Varma among others.

Reportedly, she will be seen in the next season of Bridegerton.

Banita Sandhu on being diagnosed with depression

Banita Sandhu shared that she was diagnosed with depression during her time at the university. She revealed how she thought that depression was a condition she would always live with and sought professional help. The actress shared that she has acquired the necessary tools to recognise and manage symptoms effectively.

"I’m a big advocate for mental health and especially therapy. I was diagnosed with depression during my time at university and had to seek help. Luckily, I was able to work through it and, although it is a condition I’ll always live with," she said tp the Eastern Eye.

Banita Sandhu on role of therapy in her acting career

In the same interview, Banita Sandhu spoke about the role of therapy in her acting career. She said that therapy has provided her with a deeper understanding of the characters she portrays onscreen. Through therapy, she shared that she has been able to uncover unconscious patterns and behaviours that stem from her past experiences. She added that this self-awareness allows her to approach her characters with greater empathy.

"I feel that developing my relationship with myself, it has helped me develop a relationship with my characters and to be more empathetic with them. You have to be, because if you don’t understand where they’re coming from, then the audience won’t," she said.