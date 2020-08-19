Kangana Ranaut Opens Up On Political Ambitions, Says 'Offered Poll Tickets, Rejected Them'

Kangana Ranaut has been offered to contest elections by India's two major political parties but she has declined those, the Bollywood star said in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network chief Arnab Goswami. Ranaut asserted that people have used the politics angle to dismiss her and although she has been approached by political parties, she is not thinking on taking an electoral plunge 'for now'.

"Many people ask me but I don't want any (election) ticket. I have been offered tickets from both the BJP and Congress but I have not accepted it. For people who want to dismiss me saying I want to join politics, I want to make it clear that I have been offered to join politics. If I wanted, I could have, but for now, I am not thinking about it," Kangana Ranaut said.

Response to 'half-educated starlet'

The 33-year-old Queen actor also dismissed the 'half-educated starlet' remark by film industry veteran Naseeruddin Shah saying the latter is upset over her praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She also alleged that top-notch Bollywood names work in a "politics-based, agenda-based" manner in the film industry.

"People like Naseeruddin Shah, Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar, Shahrukh Khan work in a politics-based, agenda-based intent in the film industry. Naseer Ji doesn't think of me as a 'half-educated' star, he is just angry because I have praised (Narendra) Modi, that I am a proud follower of my Hindu faith," Ranaut said.

SC gives nod to CBI probe

The Supreme Court on Wednesday has pronounced the verdict while hearing Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of probe and gave nod for the investigation to be conducted by CBI. The Supreme Court also directed the Mumbai Police to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy upheld the Bihar government's order to transfer the investigation to CBI. Moreover, Justice Roy held that the Bihar Police had jurisdiction to register FIR at the complaint of Sushant's father. In the verdict, the bench has directed the CBI to probe any other case registered on the Dil Bechara actor’s death and the surrounding circumstances.

Earlier in the day, Kangana Ranaut hailed the verdict pronounced by SC and said Sushant's case has awakened the people of India. Further citing examples of Sridevi, Divya Bharti, Kangana said that the 'movie mafias' are now scared by the power of people.

