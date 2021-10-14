'Oh My God 2' Producer Ashwin Varde Denies News Of 7 People Testing COVID Positive On Set

As the news about Oh My God 2 being stalled after seven cast members reportedly contracted the coronavirus was doing rounds on social media, the producer of the movie recently released a statement shutting the rumours. Oh My God 2 producer Ashwin Varde released a statement stating that the members were contracted with COVID-19 ten days ago and were immediately quarantined. He also informed that the shooting of the film was not stalled and revealed that they had completed their Mumbai schedule. He added that three members of the crew were diagnosed with coronavirus ten days back and were quarantined immediately. The statement read:

"The report that says seven people were tested COVID positive on our sets is wrong. Three members of the crew were diagnosed COVID positive ten days back. They were quarantined immediately. As of today, they are well on their way to recovery. We are in touch with the BMC officials and keeping them duly posted on the health of these three crew members."

He further informed that they followed all protocols to prevent COVID. And they had arranged a sanitisation unit on set every day, which sanitised the set and did daily checks on every crew member. Ashwin Varde also revealed that every crew member was lab-tested once every few days as per the norms and added that after these three crew members tested positive, they immediately tested the rest of the unit.

Ashwin Varde stated that none of the film’s shooting was stalled due to this unfortunate episode and mentioned that they completed their Mumbai schedule and had been on a break before heading to Ujjain to complete the rest of the film. While informing about their next schedule in Ujjain, he stated that they were supposed to begin shooting from October 13 but postponed it to October 23 to give ample recovery time for the three crew members. “The rest of the crew will also be tested before we leave for Ujjain for the next schedule. In Ujjain too, we have a special Covid monitoring unit on set that will ensure all guidelines and protocols are being followed," he added.

Source: ANI

Image: PTI