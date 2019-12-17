John Abraham Poses In Turban As He Celebrates 47th Birthday With Fans And Media, See Pics

John Abraham, who marked his debut in Bollywood with Jism, has delivered several path-breaking performances in movies like Dhoom, Housefull 2 and Parmanu. Famous for his precision as an actor, John Abraham is considered as one of the finest actors on celluloid. After delivering several successful films this year, it seems like John Abraham ended his year on a good note, as the actor celebrated his birthday today with his ardent fans. Here are the details.

Also Read | John Abraham Birthday: Most Iconic Looks That Swept Fans Off Their Feet

John Abraham celebrates his birthday with fans

Recently, fans across the country flocked outside John Abraham’s house, as the actor rang in his 47th birthday. The actor was seen spending time with his fans and friends from media by indulging in some fun interactive sessions. John Abraham also cut his birthday cake in the presence of the media and happily posed for the paparazzi. John was seen posing for a happy picture with his fans too. In one of the pictures, John Abraham can be seen sporting a traditional Indian turban and a shoulder robe, which were gifted by his fans.

Also Read | Celebrate John Abraham's Birthday By Binge-Watching Some Of His Best Movies

Also Read | Mission Mangal Vs Batla House: Akshay Kumar, John Abraham's 'Desi Boyz' Reunion Proves Box-office Clashes Can Be Friendly

What's next for John Abraham?

Seems like John Abraham is currently singing to the tune of success, as the actor has a slew of interesting releases lined up for the coming year. John, who last graced the big screen with Pagalpanti, will be next seen in Phillum City along with Manas Adhiya and Namit Das. Slated for release in 2020, Phillum City will mark Manas Adhiya's debut in Bollywood. Reportedly, John Abraham will also be seen in the upcoming sequel, Satyamev Jayate 2. The movie also stars Divya Khosla Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee in the leading roles. The actor will also be seen in the Lakshya Raj Anand directorial, Attack along with Rakul Preet Singh.

Also Read | 'Intriguing And Exciting': Praises For John Abraham As He Unveils First Look Of Romeo From Upcoming Film 'Romeo Akbar Walter'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.