Old Video Of Deepika Padukone Admitting To Being 12th Pass Goes Viral

Deepika Padukone is currently anticipated to be part of films like Fighter and Kalki 2898 AD. The actress will be working with Hrithik Roshan and Prabahs in the respective projects. Amid this, a video of Deepika admitting to being only a 12th pass student surfaced online on Thursday. In it, she can be seen talking about the sacrifices she made for her career, one of them being not being able to continue her education.

2 things you need to know

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan.

The film went on to become the highest grossing film of the year.

Deepika Padukone did not go to college

The video allegedly dates back to 2017, when Deepika attended the Beyond The Dream Girl book launch for Hema Malini's biography. During the media interaction, when asked about her mantra of success, the actress stated that success demands "sacrifices and extreme dedication" and confessed that she "hasn't gone to college." She was heard saying, “You know like I said there are sacrifices. You have to be extremely dedicated. For example, I haven’t gone to college.”

Deepika also said in the video how she attempted to finish her degree but was unable to do so due to her job. “I tried to do one year of my degree through college. I couldn’t do that. Then I tried to do distance education. I couldn’t complete that as well. So, I am just 12th pass,” the actress concluded.

What’s next for Deepika Padukone?

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be starring in Fighter opposite Hrtihik Roshan. The first look of the film, titled The Spirit of Fighter, was released on the 77th Independence Day. Apart from the characters' first looks, the glimpse also confirmed the film's release date as Republic Day eve in 2024.

The actress is also a part of Kalki 2898 AD. The trailer of the film was launched at the San Diego Comic Con event in July. It also stars Prabhas, Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in major roles.