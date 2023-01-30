Old Video Of Kiara Advani Dancing With Her Dad Goes Viral Amid Her Wedding Rumours

Amid wedding rumours, an old video of Kiara Advani dancing with her father Jagdeep Advani went viral on social media on Monday January 30. The actress reportedly was shaking a leg at her friend's wedding reception.

In the video, Kiara was seen donning a stunning navy blue dress, with her hair pulled up in a high ponytail. She completed her look with classy sunglasses.

The clip was shared by the actress in the year 2018 which she captioned: "Thankfully my father is not on Instagram or else he'd kill me for putting this up! But I love him toooo much and his dance moves! #DanceLikeNoOnesWatchingYou #mydaddymyhero."

Check out the post here:

More on Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's relationship

Kiara has recently been in the headlines for her relationship with 'Shershaah' co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara made her relationship with Sidharth Instagram official after she wished the actor with a super adorable post on his birthday. In the image, they can be seen gazing into each other's eyes while surrounded by beautiful scenery. She captioned her image, "Whatcha lookin at birthday boy".

Check out her post below:

Sidharth and Kiara are often pictured together on various occasions and are now rumoured to be marrying each other in February this year. An official confirmation on the same is awaited.

On the work front, other than 'Mission Majnu' co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force'. He will also be seen in filmmakers Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre's 'Yodha.'

Meanwhile, Kiara who was recently seen in the 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Sameer Vidwans' 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha', co-starring Kartik Aaryan.