Olympian Mirabai Chanu Inspires Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu For Her Intense Workout Regime

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu created history as she earned India its first Olympics medal at the Tokyo Olympics, on Saturday. Chanu won a silver medal in the Women's 49kg category. South Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram and cited Chanu as an inspiration as she worked out.

Mirabai Chanu inspires Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a video of herself doing an intense workout regime. As she shared the video on her Instagram story she tagged Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu in her post and wrote "Sunday Inspiration".

Mirabai Chanu's silver medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Mirabai Chanu created history to become the first Indian weightlifter to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games by lifting 202kg. Chanu in a statement given to ANI said "I'm very happy that I've won the medal. The entire country was watching me & they had their expectations, I was a little nervous but I was determined to give my best...I worked really hard for this." She added "I tried my best to win a gold medal, I wasn't able to win gold, but I really tried. When I did 2nd lift, I understood I'll bring a medal along with me." Chanu was topped by China's Hoi Zhihui after lifting 92kg in two attempts. Chanu failed to lift 89kg in her third attempt allowing Zhihui to stay at top of the table. Mirabai Chanu finished the event with a total lift of 202kg and bagged a silver medal.

India at Tokyo Olympics

After being postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tokyo Olympics 2020 finally went underway. The rescheduled Tokyo Olympics commenced on Friday, July 23. India has sent a 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Out of the 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 are female participants. This will be India's largest-ever contingent of athletes at the Olympics to date. India will participate in 18 sporting events out of 33 in Olympics 2020. Team India was lead by six-time world champion Mary Kom and men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh at the opening ceremony of the event.

Image: PTI/ Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram

