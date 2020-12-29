'Om Puri And Jagdeep Are Institution In Themselves': Zakir Hussain

Late Indian actor Om Puri and Jagdeep starrer movie OmPrakash Zindabad was recently released on December 18. The film has been released three years after Om Puri passed away due to a heart attack on January 6, 2017. Co actor Zakir Hussain recently talked about his co-actors and Om Puri and Jagdeep stating that the duo was in an institution in themselves. Read on to know what Zakir Hussain mentioned about his experience of working with the Bollywood veterans.

'Omprakash Zindabad' actor Zakir Hussain speaks about his film

"Om Puri Ji and Jagdeep are an institution in themselves," said Zakir Hussain when he was asked about his experience of working with the experienced actors. On December 18, Om Puri and Jagdeep Jaffrey's last film together titled Omprakash Zindabad was released. The movie was released under the banner of Panorama Studios and also starred actors like Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Ishtiyak Khan, Seema Azmi, Shweta Bhardwaj, Ram Sethi and Rajkumar Kanaujia.

Talking about the two actors, he mentioned that even though they are not amongst us but they would surely be happy about the film that has come together finally. He also stated that sharing screen space with these actors was a great opportunity for him. He also reminisced about the times he and Om Puri would sit and have a great time being from the same institution where he was his senior.

Om Prakash Zindabad is the last movie that late actor Om Puri acted in. After Chapekar Brothers and The Jungle Book that released in 2016, all his movies have been released posthumously. These films include Viceroy's House, The Ghazi Attack, Tiger, Tubelight, Mr Kabaddi, Lashtam Pashtam, Load wedding, The Gandhi Murder, and Gul Makal to name a few.

'Omprakash Zindabad' movie

OmPrakash Zindabad release date was on December 18, 2020. Talking about his role in Omprakash Zindabad, Zakir Hussain mentioned that he plays the role of a corrupt politician in the film. He added that he feels great now that the film has released, as the film talks about important use in our society that is the victim compensation act, under section 357A. He elaborates stating the corruption in the system leads the compensation of a rape scheme not reaching the victim at all, a flaw that needs to be addressed.

Zakir Hussain is an Indian actor who is known for portraying negative roles in the movies. Zakir Hussain's movies include Paan Singh Tomar (2012), Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty (2014) and Andhadhun (2018). He is also known for his portrayals in Ram Gopal Varma's 2005 film Sarkar, in Johnny Gaddaar and in Rohit Shetty's Singham Returns as well. He has even received nominations in ITA awards for Best Actor as well as for supporting role.

